If you happen to be an avid social media user, you'll know how extreme heat has engulfed parts of western Europe. Now, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is currently holidaying in Paris with hubby Virat Kohli and little Vamika gave temperature-cum-weather update of the city on her Instagram. The actress' IG story reads, '41 degrees Celsius. It's HOT! Pathaan: Anushka Sharma Goes Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan's Intense New Look From His Next (View Pic).

Anushka Sharma's IG Story:

Anushka Sharma Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)