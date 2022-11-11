Popular Bengali actor Debashree Roy’s mother Arati Roy died on Tuesday (Nov 9). She was 92. Reportedly, she passed away due to age-related ailments. FYI, the deceased also happens to be Rani Mukerji’s maternal grandmother. Lohithaswa, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 80.

