Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa is no more. Reportedly, he passed away at the age of 80 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bangalore since a month after he suffered a heart attack. Kannada TV Actor Mandya Ravi Dies At 42.

Lohithaswa Passes Away:

Veteran actor #Lohithaswa passes away. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital from the last one month #RIP #Sandalwood #KFI pic.twitter.com/AU5xVSBMRw — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)