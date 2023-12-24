With the arrival of groom Arbaaz Khan’s family, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, and others, at Arpita Khan’s residence, it’s time for bride Sshura Khan to show up, and she is here. The bride-to-be, Sshura Khan, was recently papped as she finally arrived at the location for her intimate nikah ceremony with Arbaaz. For her special day. Sshura opted for a pastel hijab and looked beautiful as she came out of her car and entered the venue. Check out her video below! Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Marriage: Salman Khan Graces His Brother's Wedding in Traditional Kurta Pyjama (Watch Video).

Sshura Khan Arrives At Arpita Khan's Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

