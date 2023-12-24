Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is poised to marry makeup artist Shura Khan in the company of friends and family today (December 24). The wedding ceremonies are slated to occur at Arpita Khan's Bandra residence. Several photos and videos capturing the arrival of guests and family at the wedding venue have emerged online. In a widely circulated video, Salman Khan is seen alighting from a car dressed in traditional Kurta and Pyjama, ready to attend his brother's wedding. Arbaaz Khan Papped Outside Sister Arpita Khan’s House Amid Wedding Rumours With Sshura Khan (Watch Video).

Salman Khan At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding :

View this post on Instagram

