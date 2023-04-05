In an interview with a leading bridal magazine, Malaika Arora spilled the beans on her marriage plans with beau Arjun Kapoor. When she was asked if they were ready to take their beautiful relationship to the next level, the model-actress was quoted as saying, “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.” Arjun Kapoor Drops Mushy Pics With GF Malaika Arora From Their Paris Trip!

Malaika Arora On Her Wedding Plans

Malaika About Beau Arjun Kapoor And Their Relationship

