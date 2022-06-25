Arjun Kapoor has shared pictures of him and girlfriend Malaika Arora from their Paris trip. The lovebirds are currently in the capital of France for the birthday of Arjun, which happens to be on June 26. In the click, we get to see the couple cosily posing with Eiffel tower in the backdrop. Cuties! On Malaika Arora’s 48th Birthday, Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Wishes Her With a Loved-Up Picture Clicked by Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

