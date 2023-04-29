Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has announced second pregnancy. She took to Instagram today and dropped the good news via flaunting her baby bump in stunning maternity pics. The clicks see her carssing her bump while she poses in a flowy dress. Even Rampal was quick to reply to her post and commented on it with hearts and an evil eye emoji. Gabriella Demetriades Shares Pictures From Arjun Rampal’s Yacht Birthday Bash on Instagram!

Gabriella Demetriades Is Pregnant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

