Arjun Rampal’s birthday bash was a luxurious and fun-filled affair and the pictures shared by Gabriella Demetriades are enough to prove. The latter hosted a grand birthday party for Arjun and shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Gabriella even thanked everyone for being a part of the special day. Arjun Rampal’s Picture With His ‘Pyaar’ Gabriella Demetriades Will Melt Your Heart.

Arjun Rampal’s Yacht Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)