Yami Gautam Dhar's political thriller Article 370 continues its strong run. Since its February 23 release, the film has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and has now surpassed the Rs 105 crore mark globally. Director Aditya Jambhale's film has earned a total of Rs 106.40 crore worldwide, with Rs 78.33 crore coming from the domestic box office. These figures solidify Article 370 as a significant success within the political film genre. Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film Is Intense and Impactful! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Article 370 Box Office Update:

