On Sunday (October 3), Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested along with a few more by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drugs bust on a cruise ship. Post the chaos, many stars came out in support of King Khan and now the latest celeb who has been added to the list is Pooja Bhatt. Check it out.

Pooja Bhatt:

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)