Popular content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actress-model Elli AvrRam sparked major curiosity among fans after they shared a loved-up picture together on Instagram. They captioned their post "Finally," which led many to speculate that the two were dating. Others felt that it could be a social media stunt for Ashish’s highly anticipated project, Ekaki. Amid all the gossip, Elli AvrRam was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Elli could be seen cheerfully interacting with the paps outside a location in Mumbai. The video shows the paps greeting her for her "finally" good news. Reacting to this, the actress couldn't stop blushing and showed a cute finger heart gesture. When paps asked how everyone is doing in her family, Elli said, "Sab abdhiya hai, pura parivaar abdhiya hai." A photographer then dares to ask her, "Ashish bhai kaise hai?" (How’s Ashish?) She replies, "Ashish bhai bhi theek hai." (Ashish is doing well). What Is the Age Gap Between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam? Find Out As Rumoured Lovebirds Take Social Media by Storm With Latest Posts.

Elli AvrRam Makes First PublicAppearancee Amid Dating Rumours With Ashish Chanchlani

