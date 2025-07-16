Popular content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, one of the most loved influencers in the country, has been entertaining his fans with humorous content for more than a decade now. Despite being quite open about his personal life with his loyal fanbase, Ashish has always remained tight-lipped about his love life. Amid this, Ashish took to social media to share a romantic photo with Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, sparking speculations about a relationship. While the internet was busy appreciating the rumoured lovebirds, some trolls made negative comments about the Bigg Boss 7 fame actress’s past relationships. ‘Finally’: Did Ashish Chanchlani CONFIRM His Relationship With Elli AvrRam? YouTuber’s Latest Social Media Post Sparks Dating Rumours (See Pic).

Ashish Chanhlani-Elli AvrRam Dropping Big Announcement Soon?

Amid all the gossip surrounding their viral post, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam shared a video on their Instagram on Wednesday (July 16). The clip, which highlighted the cute bond between the rumoured lovebirds, showed Ashish turn into a spotboy for the actress. In the video, he could be seen helping Elli with her dress and says, "Hi, Ashish, I am your spotboy. If you need anything please let me know." At the end, Ashish playfully asks her, "Can I push you off this brdhe mam?" leaving both of them laughing. The post was captioned, "Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..."

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s Latest Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

Soon after the post was shared, netizens flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. The caption of the post had many believing that Ashish Chanchlani was possibly hinting at his upcoming project Ekaki, which also features popular content creators like Akash Dodeja and Harsh Rane. A few even felt that there might be something serious brewing between Ashish and Elli and that they could be in a relationship.

A user made reference to the post's caption and wrote, "Waiting to tell you that Ekaki is coming soon." Another wrote, "We got Ashish's shaadi date reveal before Ekaki release."

Netizens React to Ashish Chanchlani-ElliAvrRam’s Instagram Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Age Gap Between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam?

Ever since Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam's "Viral" post was shared online, sparking their relationship buzz, netizens have been curious to know about the age gap between the two. Well, we've got you covered. Elli Avram, whose birth name is Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, was born on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm, Sweden, to a Greek father and a Swedish mother. She moved to Mumbai and made her Bollywood debut with Mickey Virus in 2013 and rose to fame with Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015. She is currently 35 years old.

Elli AvrRam’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

On the other hand, Ashish Chanchlani will turn 32 on December 8, 2025. He was born in Mumbai to Anil Chanchlani and Deepa Chanchlani. As his father owned the Ashok-Anil Multiplex, Ashish grew up watching a lot of movies and developed a keen interest in cinema, eventually rising to fame by dominating Indian YouTube trend charts with his hilarious vines. The age gap between Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani is three years and four months. ‘Samajhne Wale Samajh Gaye’: Netizens REACT As Harsh Beniwal Takes Sly Dig at Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam, Shares AI-Generated Photo With Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa.

Is Ashish Chanchlani really dating Elli AvrRam, or is it just a build-up to the actress joining Ekaki? Only time will tell.

