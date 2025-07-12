Popular content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani surprised fans with an unexpected post on Saturday (July 12). Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped a collaborative post with actress and model Elli AvrRam, fueling dating speculations. The post featured a picture of Ashish lifting the actress in his arms as she held a flower bouquet against a romantic backdrop of water. The post was simply captioned, "Finally." The comment section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the rumoured lovebirds. Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also commented and wrote, "Movie premiere me jaane ke fayde." ‘Halat Kharab Ho Gayi Hai’: Ashish Chanchlani Spotted in Mumbai After Gauhati HC Grants YouTuber Anticipatory Bail in ‘India’s Got Latent’ Case (Watch Video).

Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvrRam Spark Dating Rumours With Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

