Suniel Shetty, judge on Dance Deewane was teased by host Bharti Singh about his possible future as a grandfather. Singh suggested he would be a cool and awesome grandparent. Shetty responded humorously, hinting that by the next season, he might be a grandpa. This playful exchange led viewers to speculate whether Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul might be expecting. Athiya Shetty Exposes Bromance Between Hubby KL Rahul and Brother Ahan Shetty on Her First Wedding Anniversary -Check Cute Banter.

Watch Suniel Shetty's Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

