After rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding, there's a new gossip revolving around the lovebirds. As reportedly, the two have bought a new sea-facing 4BHK apartment at a Carter Road, Bandra. Reports also hint that the two will be soon moving in together which they've rented for Rs 10 lakh per month. This Is How Athiya Shetty Reacted When Quizzed About Her Rumoured Wedding with Beau KL Rahul (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Exclusive: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty rent a love nest in Mumbaihttps://t.co/vGAZt7TyXv#KlRahul #AthiyaShetty — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)