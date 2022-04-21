Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are the new lovebirds who have been making headlines since past a few days, thanks to their rumoured marriage. It's been said that the couple are all set to tie the knot this year in a South Indian winter wedding. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Now, when Athiya was recently quizzed at the airport about her marriage with KL Rahul, she uttered "Arey yaar" and walked off from the paps. So, is a secretive shaadi on cards? Athiya Shetty to Marry Beau KL Rahul This Year in a South Indian Winter Wedding – Reports.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

