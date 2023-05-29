According to reports Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in a Luv Films' biopic. And it will be directed by none other than film director, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. "The makers have been working closely with Ganguly to ensure an enthralling portrayal of his life on the big screen, they haven’t revealed any additional details about it, simply fueling further speculation." reported Peeping Moon. Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Performing Live for the First Time in Dehradun.

