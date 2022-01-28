Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey is all set to release in theatres on March 18 during Holi. Now, as per the latest reports, we hear that the film's trailer is arriving on February 9. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi.

Check It Out:

