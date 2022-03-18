Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi was one of the most awaited films of the year. On the occasion of Holi, the film finally made it to the theatres today (March 18). Fans who got to see the first day, first show of the film went on to talk about the film on Twitter. People absolutely are loving the comedy-drama and could not stop praising the cast of the film.

Check Out A Few Twitter Reviews Below:

Must-Watch

#BachchhanPaandey Public reports is Superb 💥🔥 please go n watch your nearest theatres. — MoNi (@gazimonirul1234) March 18, 2022

First Day Craze

Mumbai fast filling achha ja raha hai .... 14 cr 💥💥💥 first day 💥💥 #BachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/uRMdZaCthG — अंकिता (Ankita) (@Ankita_786) March 18, 2022

Woah!

Nolan has done something unimaginable. Not even a single cringe scene this time #BachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/IjRLCoPU4d — Batman's Butler (@alfrdjsph) March 18, 2022

Phenomenal

#BachchhanPaandeyReview :- PHENOMENAL ... just finished to watch this movie and i can proudly say that this movie will do best. I think if i like any movie after #RowdyRathore than it is #BachchhanPaandey. I'll give ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟/5#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/7ede1dvKJt — Yours Priya (@Yours_Priya32) March 18, 2022

Akshay Kumar Magic

Only Akshay Kumar can outdo himself. There's not an iota of doubt about it. Expecting a superb massy film from @farhad_samji Tickets booked for #BachchhanPaandey. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/QvLQuNJzFi — AK 31 (@sooryavanshi30) March 18, 2022

Agree?

One of my Srkian friend watched #BachchhanPaandey in morning show said to me "#ChennaiExpress me jitna maza aaya tha usse jyada maza iss film ko dekhne me aaya, #AkshayKumar ki best hai ye " wait nahi ho rha, Sunday ki tickets book karke betha hoon me😛#BachchhanPaandeyReview — Dangerous Khiladi 2 (@Darsh_Akkii) March 18, 2022

