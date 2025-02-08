Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar had a decent start at the box office, collecting INR 3.52 crore on its opening day. Released on February 7, this newly released film has received a mixed from audiences. Directed by Keith Gomes, it is a spin-off of the 2014 movie The Xposé. Singer-actor Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar. It is expected to cross the INR 5 crore mark in the coming days. ‘Badass Ravikumar’ Movie Review: Dear Himesh Reshammiya, Thank You for Decade’s Supply of Meme Material!

‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Movie Collection

While most #Hindi films struggle to open well these days, especially in mass circuits, #BadassRaviKumar springs a big surprise with a strong total on Friday.#BadassRaviKumar has shattered *all* pre-release predictions and projections by a wide margin... Indeed,… pic.twitter.com/GQvoocReSi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2025

