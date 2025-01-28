The wait is over, fam! Himesh Reshammiya is back with a bang in 2025, dropping a total banger from Badass Ravi Kumar. The track Tandoori Days just dropped on January 28, and it’s straight-up fire. Sung by Himesh and Aditi Singh Sharma, this song blends retro vibes with high-energy beats, creating the perfect track to get your groove on. Himesh, who composed and wrote the song, brings that signature vibe we all know and love, while Sunny Leone adds her charm to the mix. The on-screen chemistry between them is lit – it’s impossible to take your eyes off them! The music video is a visual feast, mixing desi swag with modern beats, making it a must-add to your party playlist. For those who have missed Himesh's Tandoori Night track, this new one will make you remember the good old times. Whether you're a die-hard Himesh fan or new to his tunes, Tandoori Days is bound to get stuck in your head with its electrifying rhythm and vibrant energy. Don't miss it! ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Trailer: Himesh Reshammiya Goes Beast Mode As He Locks Horns With Prabhudeva in THIS Upcoming Action Entertainer (Watch Video)

Tandoori Days Track From Badass Ravi Kumar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)