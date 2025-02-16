The Hera Pheri franchise is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most loved film series. The legendary comedy, directed by Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora and starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, never fails to make you laugh no matter how many times you watch it. Beyond comedy, the films also feature some iconic songs, including "O Meri Zohrajabeen" from Phir Hera Pheri. Now, a video of playgroup kids covering the classic Himesh Reshammiya track has surfaced online. The video, from a play school named Kidcademy, shows a group of kids bringing the "O Meri Zohrajabeen" track to life by not only performing but also embodying the original characters, adding their innocence and charm. Their performance is a perfect mix of cuteness, fun, and energy. However, the kid who played Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya) completely stole the show. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal To Return for Upcoming Instalment of the Legendary Comedy Franchise? Priyadarshan Drops Major Hint (View Post).

Play School Kids Recreate ‘O Meri Zohrajabeen’ Song From ‘Phir Hera Pheri’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIDCADEMY A PLAY SCHOOL (@kid.cademy)

