Himesh Reshammiya is back on the big screen, and judging by the first trailer of Badass Ravi Kumar, it’s going to be an absolute ride - just not in the way you might expect. A spiritual sequel to Himesh’s 2014 suspense thriller The Xposé - a film that was so bad it became good - Badass Ravi Kumar is directed by Keith Gomes. Reshammiya not only produces the movie but also reprises his role as Ravi Kumar from The Xposé. This time, however, the character is far more violent, wielding chainsaws to slice people in half or outrunning Tom Cruise with an absurd sprint down the dome of Florence Cathedral - at least according to the trailer, which dropped on January 5, 2025. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Trailer: Himesh Reshammiya Goes Beast Mode As He Locks Horns With Prabhudeva in THIS Upcoming Action Entertainer.

These sequences, though, are hilariously over-the-top and blatantly CGI-ed, adding to the peculiar charm of Badass Ravi Kumar. The film boasts a one-of-a-kind ensemble cast featuring Prabhu Deva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, and, of course, Sunny Leone. And yes, if Himesh gave us “Tandoori Nights” in Karzzz, prepare yourself for its spiritual successor, “Tandoori Days,” in Badass Ravi Kumar.

Watch the Trailer of 'Badass Ravi Kumar':

But the real highlight of the trailer is undoubtedly the dialogues. They’re 'massy,' cringeworthy, and so gloriously awful that they become meme-worthy entertainment. Among these gems is the return of the most iconic line from The Xposé, alongside ten others that are bound to leave you laughing, facepalming, or both.

1. Return of the 'Masterpiece'

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

2. Ravi Kumar Revealing He is 'Bad'Ass From Childhood

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

3. The Encounter Specialist

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

4. Salman Khan Approves of This!

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

5. Anti-Smoking Disclaimer That Should Not Be Played in Theatres

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

6. What's He Wearing? Clothes Made of Cement?

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

7. Sanskaari Himesh!

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

8. The Best Character Intro Line EVER!

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

9. From Airport to Graveyard, Himesh-Style!

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

10. Nationalists' Favourite Line!

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

11. 2025 to Me!

Badass Ravi Kumar Dialogue (Photo Credits: YouTube/LatestLY)

Brace yourselves - 2025 is off to a hilariously bizarre start with Badass Ravi Kumar! The movie is releasing in theatres on February 7, 2025.

