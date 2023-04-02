Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in main roles is doing decent at the box office. Well, as the film has managed to earn a total of Rs 30.70 crore at the ticket window in three days. The official Hindi remake to Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa, minted Rs 12.10 crore on its third day. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bholaa Box Office Collection Update:

#Bholaa gathers speed on Day 3… It was important to bounce back on Sat, after it slipped on Fri… Multiplexes witness an upward trend, which is a positive sign… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.70 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to perform its best on Sun,… pic.twitter.com/LKBGxUbELb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)