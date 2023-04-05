Bholaa has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office! The film, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead. Its collection stands at Rs 53.58 crore in India. Bholaa Review: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Kaithi Remake Impresses Critics!

Bholaa Box Office Updates

#Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday… Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should’ve been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 53.58 cr. #India biz.#BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/nvQi78KYgC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2023

