Ajay Devgn and Tabu's much-awaited actioner Bholaa released in theatres today (March 30). The movie has high expectations from it, as fans loved its trailer. Bholaa happens to narrate the tale of a prisoner who finally goes home after 10 years of imprisonment to meet his young daughter. Also fyi, the flick is an official Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. Now, as per early reviews by critics, Bholaa seems to be a hit. Here, check out the Bholaa's review roundup below. Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn Is Back as an Action Hero but Tabu’s Ruthless Cop Avatar Steals The Show! (Watch Video).

India Today: "The action scenes are Bholaa’s backbone. They do a good job of taking the narrative forward. The Paan Dukaniya number too has been integrated into the plot quite intelligently."

India TV: "Bholaa is crafted for the masses and perfectly blends high-octane action, thriller and soul in the first half and ends with a surprising climax where a 'Bollywood actor' cameo is waiting. An exciting watch for the weekend!" Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Bholaa Trailer:

Scroll: "Devgn is typically solid as the volcanic action hero; Tabu is in excellent form as the intensely focused police officer, making the most of her action scenes; Deepak Dobriyal has his moments as a psychotic villain who flicks his tongue like a lizard."

India Times: "When Ajay Devgn rolls up his sleeves and gets down to doing action, there’s nothing that seems improbable. And this time around, it’s not just about a bunch of vehicles and men flying in the air. While there’s enough and more of that, here he engages you with intricately woven action sequences that boast of a certain expertise and finesse."

