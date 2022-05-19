With just a day to go for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to release at the theatres, critics as well as fans have high expectations from the movie. Having said that, popular trade analysts have already predicted that BB 2 will be a great opener at the Indian box office, going by its advance booking. Here, check out what trade experts feel about the Anees Bazmee movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Horror Comedy.

Sumit Kadel:

Advance sale of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 for opening day is appx 1.80 cr net. Film has sold over 28K tickets at national multiplex chain (PVR-INOX-CINEPOLIS),Today & Tomorrow advance will escalate,it could emerge #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener by surpassing Love Aajkal biz of 12 cr. pic.twitter.com/gaaUE0cxuv — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 18, 2022

Girish Johar:

BOI:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Competing For Best Advance Post Pandemic https://t.co/JcfoLgitOW — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) May 18, 2022

Komal Nahta:

As of now, 52,100 tickets of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ already sold in the 3 national multiplex chains. Corresponding figure for ‘RRR’ was 53,400. By tonight, about 1 lakh tickets will likely have been sold. AneesBazmee’s horror comedy set for a bumper start. pic.twitter.com/LlEXTh1Mr0 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 19, 2022

