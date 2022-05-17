Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2017 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Now all eyes are on the upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film helmed by Anees Bazmee has a fantastic star cast and the audiences’ expectations are sky-high from this film. Produced under the banners of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, it stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Romance Is at Its Peak in This Love Track (Watch Video).

The theatrical release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is around the corner. The film has managed to generate a lot of buzz ahead of its release and movie buffs are pretty thrilled to watch it on the big screens. Let’s take a look at some of the key details below.

Cast – Other than the lead cast members, Rajpal Yadav would be reprising his role as Chhote Pandit. Sanjay Mishra, Karmveer Choudhary, Amar Upadhyay would also be seen in key roles.

Plot – Kartik Aaryan would be seen as Rooh Baba who would be dealing the supernatural activities happening in a haveli and Kiara’s character Reet that is possessed by Manjulika’s ghost.

Watch The Trailer Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Below:

Release Date – The long wait to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would come to an end soon. The horror comedy is all set to be released in theatres on May 20.

Review – The reviews for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the reviews are out.

