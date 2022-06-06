Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark at the ticket window. And so as a treat to the audiences, the makers have added a deleted scene to the already running film at the theatres. For starters, it's Amije Tomar Rock Version featuring Kartik and Tabu which has been added to BB 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 3: Kartik Aaryan's Film Surpasses Rs 150 Crore Mark in India.

Check It Out:

#RoohBaba Celebrating 150crore India and 200 cr worldwide with #Manjulika !! Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi 🫣 Presenting #AmijeTomarRockVersion 🎸#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻 in theatres !! pic.twitter.com/5x7xN9Ae9a — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 6, 2022

