Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which released in theatres on May 20 is still doing great at the ticket window. As the Anees Bazmee directorial now has surpassed Rs 150 crore at the box office. The movie also stars Kiara Adavni, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Stands At A Total Of Rs 149.11 Crore!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week... Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable... Mass circuits in full form... Heading towards ₹ 175 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ilo0sZJPAq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)