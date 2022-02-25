On February 25, Tabu took to her Instagram and shared a picture mentioning that she has wrapped up he shooting of the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan as the lead. The film sees Kiara Advani as the female lead. "All’s well that ends well," a part of Tabu's post reads. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu-Starrer Not Getting Postponed; Film To Release on March 25 in Theatres.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)