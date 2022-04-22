After introducing Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s first looks, the makers have now revealed Tabu’s look from Anees Bazmee’s film and it features her in a petrified avatar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers shared the motion poster featuring Tabu and captioned it as ‘This time, no one will be spared, not even you’.

Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

