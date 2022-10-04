The much anticipated 16th season of Bigg Boss finally premiered on October 1. Many contestants have captured the audience's attention but two that completely stole their hearts are Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. This pair seem to have a bromance brewing between them and fans are loving their interactions. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Excited To Start a New Journey With the Show; Says ‘I Have Come Here as a Zero but I Will Definitely Live as a Hero’.
View Tweets Here:
#abdurozik#ShivThakare this duo 💗
Ye Dil mange more #BB16pic.twitter.com/6dGtzxn601
— 𝐒𝐚𝐦(❤︎) (@LagJagaleeee) October 3, 2022
Adorable
Abdu And shiv get along well 😭❤️ #Biggboss16 ￼ #bb16 ￼ #abdurozik#ShivThakare#AbduKBurgirspic.twitter.com/7yMH2k80Rn
— sana💜💜 (@sanaahxx) October 3, 2022
Cute
I don't know about others but this #AbduRozik is love yaar.
This conversation between #ShivThakare, #MCStan & Abdu is too cute.#BB16pic.twitter.com/b5KTVABSUt
— FilterIndians (@FilterIndians) October 3, 2022
Their bond
Shiv and Abdu’s bond is so cute 🥰
Also Abdu was dancing away as Shiv & Nimrit are fighting 😂😂😂#BiggBoss16#BB16#ShivThakare#AbduRozikpic.twitter.com/qbrwWkfWfw
— 𝓢. (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 3, 2022
Friendly Chat
Hope you all are loving this cute bond of Shiv & Abdu ☺️
Go Vote Now on Voot 🗳 to save Shiv Thakare to see more of this entertaining duo in the Bigg Boss House@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @justvoot @VootSelect #shivthakare #abdurozik #biggboss16 #bb16 #teamshiv #shivsquad pic.twitter.com/O0zidFHohT
— Shiv Thakare (@ShivThakare9) October 4, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)