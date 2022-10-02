Shiv Thakare, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 is popularly known for his strong headed personality and his dedication towards the game and now the latter is all set to make it big in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and his fans are already anticipating his win in this season of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill Shares a Special Video Message for BB 16 Contestant Sajid Khan – WATCH.

In the First Day First Show of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare’s introduction video was a proof of how the latter has the burning desire of winning this season as well. And his entry was definitely a grand affair as Salman Khan the host of the show introduced Shiv Thakare as a winner owing to his achievements and winning attitude. Talking about the same, Salman Khan said, “This is Shiv Thakare and he is known for winning. He has emerged as a winner in everything that he does.” Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Miss Bikini Archana Gautam Enters Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Video).

Salman Khan also asked if his previous win will have any effect on his game. Reacting to the same Shiv Thakare said “I’ve kept all the baggage of the winner aside and am going to start fresh. I have come here as a zero but I will definitely live as a hero.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).