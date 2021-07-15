Taapsee Pannu recently announced the title of her first film under her production banner Outsiders Films. Actress revealed that it is an edge of the seat thriller and will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. Now the Haseen Dillruba actress has shared the first look poster of the film. We see Taapsee Pannu blindfolded in this chilling poster. Blurr is set for a 2022 release date.

Check Out Blurr First Look Poster Starring Taapsee Pannu

