Bobby Deol and cricket legend MS Dhoni spark curiosity among fans as Bobby discusses a mysterious 'woh wali video' shared by Dhoni. In a screenshot posted by Bobby, Dhoni requests the Animal actor to delete the video, calling it embarrassing. Bobby agrees to do so, addressing Dhoni as 'Mahi Bhai'. Fans speculate if this exchange hints at an advertisement or something else, as Bobby teases with hashtags like #ad and #leak. The subject of Dhoni's embarrassing video remains a mystery, leaving fans intrigued. Check Bobby Deol’s post below! Bobby Deol Wins Hearts for His Sweet Gesture, Asks Security Not To Push Fans (Watch Video).

Bobby Deol's X Post

