Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of his recent release Animal, attended the film’s success bash in Mumbai. As the actor made his way to the venue, he was stormed by his fans, who wanted to get his glimpse and click a picture with him. Animal Success Party: Bobby Deol Makes Stylish Entry, Flaunts Muscular Physique in Half-Sleeved White Jacket (Watch Video).

The actor’s security personnel were seen pushing the fans to help the actor steer clear ahead of him. However, looking at the behaviour of his bodyguards, Bobby asked them to calm down and not to push his fans.

Bobby Deol Asks Bodyguards Not To Push Fans As He Gets Mobbed

Netizens were impressed by Bobby’s gesture as they heaped praise on him. One user wrote: “Calm down kaise ho aap ki acting dekhkar janta bahut zyada khush hai”. Another wrote: “Fans are all over him, lately it’s tough being a Deol.” A third said: “He's sooo calm n considerate (sic).”

The success party of Animal was a starry affair. The film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Saurabh Sachdeva and Siddhant Karnick, among other cast members, were also spotted at the bash. Rashmika Mandanna Rocks a Chic Black Off-Shoulder Bodycon Long Wrap Dress at Animal Success Party (View Pics and Watch Video).

Ranbir, who plays the titular character in the film, arrived with his family: wife Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. The Barfi actor wore a black blazer, which he paired with a grey shirt and black pants. Alia opted for a blue halter dress and heels.

