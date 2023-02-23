Sridevi’s sudden demise left everyone shocked. The actress, who was last seen at her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai, died due to accidental drowning. She passed away on February 24, 2018. A day ahead of her fifth death anniversary, Boney Kapoor has posted the ‘Last Picture’ with his wife, which is from the wedding festivity. Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi Ahead of Her 5th Death Anniversay; Pens Heartfelt Note in Her Memory.

Sridevi’s Last Pic With Boney Kapoor, Daughter Khushi And Others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)