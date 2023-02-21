Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering his wife Sridevi ahead of her fifth death anniversary. "You left us 5 years back ...... your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever...," he wrote. Boney also dropped a lovely picture of Sridevi. The Life Of A Legend: Boney Kapoor Announces Sridevi’s Biography, Calls His Last Wife A Force Of Nature.

Reacting to the post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "I'm one of the millions of fans that worships Sridevi. She was and still is the greatest actor that cinema has ever produced. Her work and legacy will live on forever. RIP," a fan commented. Earlier in the day, Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor paid tributes to their mother. Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note for Sridevi Ahead of Her 5th Death Anniversary, Says ‘Still Look for You Everywhere’ (View Post).

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you." She also dropped a picture in which Janhvi seen adorably looking at her mother. Khushi Kapoor shared an image in which Sridevi is seen giving a peck on the former's cheek.

Boney Kapoor's Heartfelt Note For Sridevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)