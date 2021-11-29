Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared some beautiful BTS pictures from the action-adventure fantasy film Brahmastra. The images featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are just unmissable. The release date of the flick has not been confirmed yet. But, earlier few reports suggested that the movie will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)