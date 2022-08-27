Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leads is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2022. Now, ahead of its release, the makers today announced the pre-release event of the epic saga which will be held in Hyderabad on September 2. However, the cherry on the cake moment is that South superstar Jr NTR will be seen as the chief guest at the event. Excited? Shah Rukh Khan Plays Vanarastra in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; Leaked Video Reveals So - WATCH.

Watch Video:

Gear up for a 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦-𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲!🔥 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗦 of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺ā𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 as the Chief Guest on 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2𝙣𝙙 in Hyderabad! #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/iO44lfptJK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 27, 2022

