Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. However, ever since it's rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan is making a cameo in this Ayan Mukerji's film, fans are the happiest. Now, as per a leaked footage online, we see SRK playing the role of Vanarastra in the epic saga. The clip sees King Khan flying in the air, with vanar's (monkey) fire-filled silhouette in the backdrop. Brahmastra: After Ayan Mukerji Denies Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo; Old Video of Karan Johar Confirming SRK in the Film Goes Viral - WATCH.

Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)