One of the highlights of Brahmastra Part One - Shiva was the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in the first act of the film. Playing a space scientist called Mohan Bhargav (a nod to his role in Swades), he is one of the three guardians of the Brahmastra weapon. The superstar's guest appearance was lapped up by fans, who now want the makers to give him his own spinoff in the Astraverse franchise and have started a petition for the same. Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo Has a 'Swades Easter' Egg and This Throwback Picture of Ayan Mukerji Explains How It Came By!

Unbelievable 😍... #SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan i have signed...request all SRK fans to do as well !!! 💥💖🤩🎉🙏🏻#Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan - Sign the Petition! @iamsrk https://t.co/Nty8AYk2hs via @ChangeOrg_India — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)