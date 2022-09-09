Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which hit the screens today has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Even everyone are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film. However, did you know that SRK's cameo in Brahmastra has a Swades connection? Well, as in both the films, King Khan's profession is that of a space scientist and he's also named Mohan Bhargava. FYI, this throwback picture below featuring director Ayan Mukerji as part of the writing team of Swades connects the dots. Brahmāstra: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Leaked Online!

Check It Out:

#AyanMukerji at the Mahurat of #Swades. Ayan along with Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe & Amin Hajee, were part of the writing team. pic.twitter.com/XJklowgaHL — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)