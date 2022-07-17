Brahmastra song "Kesariya" is finally out. The magical love track sees Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt romancing to their fullest. The soothing and heart touching number is the biggest love anthem of the year. "Kesariya" is crooned by Arijit Singh and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Brahmastra stars Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan In Brahmastra Trailer? Fans Think They Spotted SRK In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Film Promo, Share Stills On Twitter.

Check Out The Song Below:

