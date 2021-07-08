Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan along with 7 others have been summoned by the Chandigarh Police in a case of fraud. ANI quotes Arun Gupta, a trader, "Two Being Human employees told me that asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 cr. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for the opening of the showroom."

Chandigarh police summon Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and 7 others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud. "They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal. pic.twitter.com/Ye2dI97aN5 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

How it started...

Two Being Human employees told me that asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 cr. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for opening of showroom: Arun Gupta, Trader, on notice to Salman Khan and others pic.twitter.com/M5LMqINsbG — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

How it's going

After opening showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters: Arun Gupta — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

