Seems like Akshay Kumar fans are extremely upset after the superstar declared that he's no more part of the threequel to Hera Pheri. Since then, netizens have been churning memes and jokes on Kartik Aaryan being replaced by Akki in the film. Now today (Nov 13), fans also started to trend 'Change Script of Hera Pheri' online with an aim to get Khiladi Kumar back in Hera Pheri 3. Check it out. Hera Pheri 3 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter After Akshay Kumar Exits and Kartik Aaryan Enters the Franchise (View Tweets).

'Iconic Raju'

'Emotions'

'Raju is Like a Sun'

'Stress Buster'

'Raju Pose is Crazy'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)