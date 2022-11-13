Seems like Akshay Kumar fans are extremely upset after the superstar declared that he's no more part of the threequel to Hera Pheri. Since then, netizens have been churning memes and jokes on Kartik Aaryan being replaced by Akki in the film. Now today (Nov 13), fans also started to trend 'Change Script of Hera Pheri' online with an aim to get Khiladi Kumar back in Hera Pheri 3. Check it out. Hera Pheri 3 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter After Akshay Kumar Exits and Kartik Aaryan Enters the Franchise (View Tweets).

'Iconic Raju'

Let's start guyss. Take part in this Trend as much as possible to show Our Unity, Strength and Love for Our Iconic "RAJU". CHANGE SCRIPT OF HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/zzZhbLW4B7 — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 13, 2022

'Emotions'

They have played a lot from our emotions sach Kahu to agar sir Hera pheri ke co producer bbee hote to firoz nadidwala ki inttt se intt Baja dete script bhee correct Karta aur raju akki hee play Karta CHANGE SCRIPT OF HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/kMNEgDUQn9 — AP (@akkians_planet) November 13, 2022

'Raju is Like a Sun'

Let's try it for last time I know no chances of anything but for my self satisfaction I am giving my little contribution in this trend. Raju is like a sun will shine today after forever>>> CHANGE SCRIPT OF HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/HPOXwJMYzt — AP (@akkians_planet) November 13, 2022

'Stress Buster'

It's not just a Movie Character, it's a Stress Buster!! CHANGE SCRIPT OF HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/JoJSU8HPmT — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 13, 2022

'Raju Pose is Crazy'

From this video you can know how much Raju pose is crazy. CHANGE SCRIPT OF HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/vpCa4NKoPi — 💫𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐮✍︎ (@akkian_raja09) November 13, 2022

