Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava continues its phenomenal box office run, edging closer to the INR 520 crore milestone in India. Released on February 14, the historical drama collected INR 13.70 crore on its 23rd day, bringing its total domestic earnings to INR 516.40 crore. Additionally, the Telugu dubbed version, which hit theatres on March 7, has been performing steadily, collecting INR 2.63 crore on its opening day and INR 3.31 crore on Saturday, taking its total to INR 5.94 crore. ‘Chhaava’ Makes Waves Across India: Maharashtra Leaders Watch Vicky Kaushal’s Period Drama During Special Screening, Laud Movie.

‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection

#Chhaava continues its #Blockbuster run, delivering its strongest numbers over weekends... The film witnessed a remarkable 117.46% growth on its *fourth* Saturday – an exceptional feat.#Chhaava #Telugu is also performing excellently, with Saturday [Day 2] registering a solid… pic.twitter.com/7MTVMjnfPh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2025

