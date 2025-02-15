After raising fans' curiosity for weeks with teasers and updates, Ranbir Kapoor's lifestyle brand, ARKS, finally opened its doors in Mumbai's Bandra on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14. Ranbir's new brand offers a full range of lifestyle essentials that seamlessly blend fashion and comfort. From t-shirts to jeans and footwear, ARKS has it all! In a recent promo shared by the official Instagram handle on Saturday (February 15), it was revealed that the ARKS website is now live, allowing users to start adding their favourite products to the cart. Ranbir Kapoor Debuts New Moustache Look As He Steps Out in Style for ARKS’ First Store Launch in Mumbai (See Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor Exudes Charm in the Latest ARKS Teaser

